Knee injury forces Bianca Andreescu to withdraw from Australian Open

Bianca Andreescu of Canada hits a return to Serena Williams of the US during the women's final match on the thirteenth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 07 September 2019. EPA/JASON SZENES

U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu will skip the Australian Open later this month as she continues to recover from a knee injury.

The 19-year-old Mississauga native called it a tough decision especially since she enjoys playing in Melbourne.

Andreescu was named Canada’s female athlete of the year following an unforgettable 2019 campaign that saw her score her breakthrough victory at Indian Wells followed by the Rogers Cup singles title – a first by a Canadian in 50 years – and then the history-making win at the U.S. Open a few weeks later.

Tournament officials said on Twitter that Richard Gasquet had withdrawn with a knee injury while Juan Martin del Potro was also recovering from a knee ailment.

The tournament begins Jan. 20 in Melbourne.

