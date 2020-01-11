Flood warning issued by Toronto Conservation Authority

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) has issued a flood warning as heavy rain continues throughout the GTA on Saturday.

Environment Canada also continues to warn of possible flooding and power outages from the storm system that could dump a month’s worth of rain on the area.

We could see another 10 to 20 mm of rain and 10 to 15 mm of freezing rain overnight on top of the 30 mm of rain that has already falnen.

The TRCA says the warning will remain in place until Jan. 12 and rivers, shorelines and streams within the GTA should be considered hazardous.

Heavy winds are expected to continue tonight as the temperature drops, possibly leading to freezing rain. Wind gusts are expected reach a range of 60-90 km/h into Sunday morning.

Peel region has already experienced flooding, leading to police closing down some roadways. There is also reportedly flooding along roads in the core of Woodbridge.