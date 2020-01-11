Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Fire engulfs nursing home in Croatia, 6 reported dead
by The Associated Press
Posted Jan 11, 2020 4:47 am EST
ZAGREB, Croatia — A fire engulfed part of a nursing home in northern Croatia early Saturday, killing at least six people, Croatian media reported.
Police confirmed some deaths but would not immediately say how many people died in the blaze that erupted in the village of Andrasevac, 30 kilometres (20 miles) north of Zagreb, the capital.
Croatian media said the fire erupted in a wooden building close to the main building of the nursing home. N1 TV said about 20 people were staying in the building when the fire broke out.
Police said the fire has been put out but they could not immediately enter the charred building. An investigation has been opened into the blaze.
Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic have arrived to inspect the scene of the tragedy.
The Associated Press
