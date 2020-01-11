Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
FBI is trying to catch a "bad wig bandit" in North Carolina
by The Associated Press
Posted Jan 11, 2020 5:05 pm EST
This photo combo provided by the FBI shows a person of interests in connection of bank robberies in in North Carolina. The FBI is asking the public's help in catching a so-called “bad wig bandit” who's been robbing banks in North Carolina. The FBI said in a statement on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, that the suspect wore a different wig during each heist in the Charlotte area. (FBI via AP)
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The FBI is asking the public’s help in catching a so-called “bad wig bandit” who’s been robbing banks in North Carolina.
The FBI said in a statement on Thursday that the suspect wore a different wig during each heist in the Charlotte area.
One wig was blonde. Another was black. The third was red.
The FBI said he robbed a BB&T in Huntersville on Dec. 13. He then robbed two banks on Jan. 7. The first was a New Horizon Bank in Belmont. The second was a Wells Fargo in Gastonia.