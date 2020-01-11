Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Conservative leadership race to officially begin Monday as rules set
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jan 11, 2020 8:56 pm EST
OTTAWA — The race for the next leader of the federal Conservatives will officially begin on Monday.
The party has now set and released the rules for the contest, which include a non-refundable $200,000 entry fee.
Leadership hopefuls will also need the signatures of 3,000 party members on their nomination forms.
Candidates must enter the contest by February 27 and will have until March 25 to meet the requirements in order to be fully approved.
The leadership campaign began unofficially in mid-December when current leader Andrew Scheer announced he’d resign as soon as his replacement was chosen.
Party members will elect their new leader on June 27 at a convention in Toronto.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Jan. 11, 2020.
The Canadian Press
