Conservative leadership race to officially begin Monday as rules set
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jan 11, 2020 9:35 pm EST
Leader of the Opposition Andrew Scheer rises to announce he will step down as leader of the Conservatives, Thursday December 12, 2019 in the House of Commons in Ottawa. In 2019, federal Conservatives sought to sway voters in their direction with the slogan "time for you to get ahead." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
The race for the next leader of the federal Conservatives will officially begin on Monday.
The party has now set and released the rules for the contest, which include a non-refundable $200,000 entry fee.
Leadership hopefuls will also need the signatures of 3,000 party members on their nomination forms.
Candidates must enter the contest by February 27 and will have until March 25 to meet the requirements in order to be fully approved.
The leadership campaign began unofficially in mid-December when current leader Andrew Scheer announced he’d resign as soon as his replacement was chosen.
Party members will elect their new leader on June 27 at a convention in Toronto.