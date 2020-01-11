Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Community and family pay tribute at funeral for Diane Ford, Doug Ford's mother
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jan 11, 2020 3:40 pm EST
Last Updated Jan 11, 2020 at 3:44 pm EST
Ontario PC leader Doug Ford, left, hugs his mother Diane after winning the Ontario Provincial election to become the new premier in Toronto, on Thursday, June 7, 2018. Diane Ford, the mother of Ontario Premier Doug Ford and the late Toronto mayor Rob Ford, has died at the age of 85. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
A funeral for Diane Ford, the mother of Ontario Premier Doug Ford and late Toronto mayor Rob Ford, was held in Toronto’s west end today.
Diane Ford died last Sunday at 85 after a battle with cancer.
Diane’s two sons, Randy and Doug, were among the pallbearers who brought her casket into the funeral during a rainy Saturday morning.
Premier Doug Ford described his mother as a matriarch who guided the family through principles of giving back to the community.
Diane Ford’s family home in the Etobicoke area of Toronto became a well-known gathering place for family and political events throughout the years.
Former premier Mike Harris was among the people who spoke of her legacy at the ceremony.
Besides being mother to four children and the grandmother to 10, she was wife to the late Doug Ford Sr. who was a member of the Harris government in the 1990s.