1 dead in crash involving fuel tanker on QEW

Ontario Provincial Police cruiser.

A two-vehicle collision involving a fuel tanker on the QEW has left one person dead just west of St. Catherines.

Provincial police were called to the scene in the Fort Erie-bound QEW just past the Beamsville exit around 9:30 p.m.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt say they are unclear what occurred at this time, but it’s believed a passenger vehicle stopped or disabled when it was struck by a fuel tanker.

It’s unclear if anyone else was injured in the incident.

Police are still on scene investigating and anyone with information is asked to contact police.

