We're in for a super-soaker, winter storm this weekend...

A super-soaker, winter storm could break rainfall records this weekend! Don’t leave home without rain boots, and especially not without an umbrella. More than a month’s worth of rainfall in less than 48 hours is possible.

Our Brittany Du Ly gives Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai a call for all your forecast answers.

Updated 9 minutes ago
EB QEW east of Dorval - left lane blocked with a collision.
Updated 14 minutes ago
#onstorm
