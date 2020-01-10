Record-breaking rainfall could hit Toronto and the GTA this weekend

It’s shaping up to be a soggy weekend in Toronto and the GTA as potentially record-breaking rainfall could hit the area.

A special weather statement continues for the area for heavy rain, strong winds and possible freezing rain on Saturday and continuing into Sunday.

Toronto and areas to the southwest could see 50 millimetres of rain on Saturday with an additional 25 millimetres into the evening and overnight, according to 680 NEWS meteorologist Jill Taylor.

Taylor added that it’s a very complex storm system and even a slight change in track or small difference in temps will make a huge difference when it comes to the rain turning to freezing rain or even snow.

Areas to the north, northwest and east of the city could see ice pellets and snow.

A rainfall warning has been issued for parts of southern Ontario, including Windsor, Sarnia and London.

Rain is also in the forecast for Friday, bringing the weekend total close to 100 millimetres. The average rainfall for January is 25.1 millimetres.

Residents are being told to make sure their eavestroughs and downspouts are clear of snow, ice and other debris before the rain hits.

During heavy rain, the sewers can become overloaded and back up into your house, flooding basements.

The City of Toronto has more tips on how to protect your home at toronto.ca.