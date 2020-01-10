Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Superior Shores Resort sold for $15 million
by The Associated Press
Posted Jan 10, 2020 12:22 pm EST
TWO HARBORS, Minn. — A large resort on Minnesota’s North Shore of Lake Superior has been sold for $15 million.
The sale of Superior Shores Resort near Two Harbors to North Shore Resort Company continues a trend of major hospitality transactions along the popular vacation destination.
North Shore Resorts is a family owned company led by Bryce Campbell and his mother, Sheila, who also own Lutsen Resorts and Campbell Hospitality Group in Ontario.
Superior Shores has 184 units among the lodge, lake homes and the Burlington Bay condo development. Bryce Campbell says 131 units are included in the sale; the others are privately owned.
The 30-acre property includes Kamloops, a bar and restaurant; four pools and an event centre that can accommodate up to 280 people.
The Associated Press
