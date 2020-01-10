Loading articles...

State media say Oman's Sultan Qaboos bin Said has died

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — State media say Oman’s ruler, Sultan Qaboos bin Said, as died at the age of 79.

The sultan has ruled Oman since overthrowing his father in a bloodless 1970 coup. He has no known successor for his throne in Oman, a country on the eastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula that’s home to some 4.6 million people.

The state-run Oman News Agency announced his death on its official Twitter account.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 38 minutes ago
CLEAR - EB 401 east of Yonge express.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 5 minutes ago
You’ve been hearing @CarlHLam mention the word accretion for the freezing rain...but why? It’s known as the proce…
Latest Weather
Read more