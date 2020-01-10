Loading articles...

Spokesman: MacDill Air Force base on lockdown in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. — MacDill Air Force base in Tampa, Florida, is on lockdown but officials haven’t said why.

Adam Shanks of the base’s public affairs office told The Associated Press he didn’t have any other information Friday morning.

News outlets are reporting that traffic is at a standstill on numerous roads around the base, which is near downtown Tampa. MacDill is the headquarters for U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command.

The Associated Press

