Police lay nearly 100 charges after break-in spree near Barrie

Man facing 94 charges in connection to a string of break-ins near Barrie, Jan. 10, 2020. HANDOUT/South Simcoe Police

INNISFIL, Ont. — Police south of Barrie, Ont., say they’ve laid nearly 100 charges against a man accused of going on a break-in spree since September 2019.

The South Simcoe Police Service allege a 33-year-old man broke into four schools, four churches and nine businesses in Bradford, Ont., and Innisfil, Ont.

Investigators say they arrested the man after executing a search warrant at his house, where they seized an ATV, cash registers and cutting tools.

The man is facing 94 charges, including 17 counts of break and enter, 16 counts of mischief, nine counts of theft and 28 counts of failure to comply.

Police say their investigation is still ongoing.

They’re asking anyone who may have been a victim of theft or anyone who witnessed suspicious activity to come forward.

