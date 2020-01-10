Loading articles...

NewsAlert: Back allegations with data, Iranian official tells Canada and U.S.

Photographs are left among candles at a memorial during a vigil in Toronto on Thursday, January 9, 2020, to remember the victims of the Iranian air crash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

TEHRAN, Iran — An Iranian official is calling on Canada and the United States to release data backing their allegations that the Ukraine International Airlines flight may have been downed by an Iranian surface-to-air missile.

Both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump have said a strike might have been unintentional.

More to come.

 

The Canadian Press

