Las Vegas-to-Paris flight diverted to Boston

BOSTON — A flight from Las Vegas to Paris made an unscheduled landing in Boston on Thursday after passengers described hearing a loud noise and for what the airline called a mechanical issue.

The crew of the Delta Air Lines flight reported a vibration and declared an emergency before landing safely at about 9:30 p.m., FAA spokesman Rick Breitenfeldt said in an email.

The aircraft had a “mechanical issue” and a maintenance crew was evaluating the aircraft, Delta spokeswoman Emma Protis said in an email. No details were disclosed.

“All of a sudden a loud noise in the plane. Confusion. People panicking,” passenger Jona Kallgren wrote on Twitter.

The airline said it was providing another aircraft to bring the passengers to Paris.

The Associated Press