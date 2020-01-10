Loading articles...

Japanese prime minister to go ahead with Mideast Visit

FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2019, file photo, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends the 8th trilateral leaders' meeting between China, South Korea and Japan in Chengdu, in southwest China's Sichuan province. Abe will go ahead with a planned visit to the Middle East this weekend despite the crisis in the region, a spokesman said Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. (Wang Zhao/Pool Photo via AP, File)

TOKYO — Japan’s prime minister will go ahead with a planned visit to the Middle East this weekend despite the crisis in the region, a spokesman said Friday.

Japan is also expected to deploy a warship and a maritime reconnaissance aircraft to protect its shipping interests in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will visit Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Oman from Jan. 11 to 15, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters.

“In this visit, as the situation in the Middle East increases in tension, we will exchange views with the three countries that will play an important role in mitigating regional tensions and stabilizing the situation as part of diplomatic efforts to avoid further escalation of the situation,” Suga said.

There was uncertainty if the trip would take place following an Iranian missile attack against Iraqi military bases housing U.S. troops in its violent confrontation with Washington over the U.S. drone strike that killed an Iranian Revolutionary Guard general.

Japan is also expected to go ahead with plans to deploy a warship and a reconnaissance aircraft this weekend. An announcement is to be formally made by the Defence Ministry later Friday.

The Associated Press

