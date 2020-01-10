Loading articles...

Iran says it 'unintentionally' shot down Ukrainian jetliner

TEHRAN, Iran — Iranian state TV, citing a military statement, says the country ‘unintentionally’ shot down a Ukrainian jetliner, killing all 176 aboard.

The statement came Saturday morning.

The Associated Press

