Homeowners face $106 total tax hike as part of $13B Toronto budget

The City of Toronto launched its 2020 operating budget and the spending plan includes a tax hike for homeowners.

The city’s budget committee met for the first time Friday to discuss the proposed $13.53 billion budget which includes a two per cent property tax hike. That will cost the average homeowner and additional $61 but, when coupled with the 1.5 per cent building levy previously approved the mayor’s executive committee, the average cost rises to $106 in total.

The property tax increase is expected to bring in $63 million in revenue in 2020.

Other items in the budget will see $32 million collected as a result of a 10 cent TTC fare increase and another $25 million following the phase out of the solid waste rebate.

City budget chief Gary Crawford says the budget also includes $67 million in new and enhanced services while preserving all existing city services.

The budget also calls for the hiring of 62 new paramedics, more than 300 additional police officers and 121 TTC operators.

“This budget charts a responsible path forward for the city in 2020. It strikes an importance balance that protects services, invests in key services and keeps the property tax increase to the rate of inflation,” said Crawford.

Mayor John Tory says this is just the start of the process and he wants to hear from Torontonians.

“It’s the beginning of the process, not the end and I really want the public to get involved in talking both about the levels of taxation, because you have to pay for the things we’re doing, but also about the levels of service and areas where they think we need to do more or better.”

The city says it was also able to come up with an additional $51 million in efficiencies as a result of a third party audit which was funded by the province.