Guatemala pol wants probe of UN anti-corruption commission
by The Associated Press
Posted Jan 10, 2020 5:05 pm EST
FILE - In this May 8, 2015 file photo, Commissioner of the United Nations International Commission Against Impunity, CICIG, Ivan Velasquez attends a press conference in Guatemala City. As Guatemala's congress moves to discredit the CICIG and its work, Velasquez, a Colombian lawyer who led it for years, argues that the body violates the principle of separation of powers and "constitutes an illegal interference by the legislative branch" into independent entities. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo, File)
GUATEMALA CITY — The head of a congressional commission in Guatemala says prosecutors should open a criminal investigation into the now-disappeared U.N. anti-corruption commission known as the CICG.
President Jimmy Morales forced the commission out of Guatemala, and his supporters have accused it of using strong-arm tactics in corruption probes that included Morales’ relatives.
Rep. Juan Ramón Lau heads a congressional commission that heard testimony from people caught up in corruption probes about the alleged abuses.
Lau’s commission sent a report to prosecutors Friday recommending they open criminal investigations into former CICIG employees, as well as Guatemalan anti-corruption agents.
The CICIG won praise for bringing corruption cases against hundreds of the country’s powerful and privileged, including two ex-presidents and then-sitting President Otto Pérez Molina, who remains behind bars.
It is unlikely prosecutors can act before President-elect Alejandro Giammattei takes office on Jan. 14.