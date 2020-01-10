Father to hear verdict in death of toddler found outside Edmonton church

EDMONTON — A judge is to bring down a decision today at the trial of a man accused in the death of his young son found outside an Edmonton church.

Joey Crier and his then-girlfriend, Tasha-Lee Doreen Mack, were each charged with second-degree murder in the 2017 death of 19-month old Anthony Joseph Raine.

The toddler’s lifeless body was found outside the Good Shepherd Anglican Church.

Court of Queen’s Bench Justice David Labrenz presided over the trial, which started on Oct. 7.

Mack was convicted of manslaughter in her trial, but the Crown is appealing the verdict and asking for a new trial.

She has not yet been sentenced.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2010.

