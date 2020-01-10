Durham police lay 250 charges in tow truck probe, recover 31 vehicles

Police east of Toronto say an eight-week investigation into local tow truck companies has resulted in 250 charges and the recovery of 31 vehicles.

Durham regional police say their intelligence branch began investigating in October 2019 to make sure tow truck drivers were compliant with legislation.

They say the police service had received numerous complaints from drivers who said the tow companies were charging “exorbitant fees” after collisions.

Other complaints involved vehicles stolen from private property and taken to storage yards who would then charge high fees to have the previously towed vehicles released.

Police say the team searched eight properties in Brampton, Toronto, Ajax, Clarington, Pickering and Whitby and recovered the 31 vehicles with an approximate value of $900,000.

They allege some had been stolen, while others had been unlawfully towed.

Police say they laid 92 consumer protection charges, 149 provincial offences act charges and 17 criminal charges.