Disruptive work on Gardiner to end at 11 p.m. following multiple noise complaints

After weeks of noise complaints from residents who live close to the Gardiner Expressway near the Distillery District, the city has announced construction on the expressway will end at 11 p.m. each night.

Mayor John Tory released a statement Friday evening, saying following discussions with city staff and AECON, the construction contractor, the decision was made to cease the disruptive overnight work.

Tory said he was very concerned about the reports raised by residents about the excessive noise during 24/7 construction on the Gardiner.

He added the senior team at AECON and the engineering team at the city will be working to address the approach being used on overnight work to address the noise levels.

The $308 million rehabilitation project began back in November 2019 between Cherry and Jarvis streets and is expected to last until early 2021.

Back on December 10, City of Toronto spokesperson Brad Ross told CityNews they had received at least 45 complaints so far from residents in the area.

The St. Lawrence Neighbourhood Association is also holding a meeting with city staff on Friday night to “hear how staff are going to respond to the problems the construction has caused.”

Residents were initially told the majority of disruptive work would end by 11 p.m., but, according to the neighbourhood association, they have had to endure “jack hammering, drilling, saw cutting and other activities causing sleepless nights and a decline in their quality of life.”

They have called the noise created by construction earsplitting and one who spoke to CityNews said he had taken to wearing industrial ear defenders to block out the noise.