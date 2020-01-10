Loading articles...

Crowd in Mexico burns man after body of 6-year-old found

MEXICO CITY — An angry crowd in the Mexican state of Chiapas killed a man after the body of a 6-year-old girl was found near his house, prosecutors said Friday.

State prosecutors said the man was killed Thursday by residents of the town of Cacahoatán, located near the Mexico’s southern border with Guatemala. They said police found the girl’s body in the same area.

Local media reported the man had been burned to death.

The prosecutors’office said in a statement that mob justice would not be tolerated, but successful prosecutions in such cases are rare.

The Associated Press

