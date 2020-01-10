Corus Entertainment earnings up as television and content revenues rise

TORONTO — Corus Entertainment Inc. says earnings rose in its first quarter of fiscal 2020 on slightly increased television advertising revenue and double-digit revenue growth in its content business, while subscriber and radio revenue fell.

The Toronto-based company says it had a net income of $78.1 million, or 37 cents per share, for the quarter ending Nov. 30, up from $60.4 million or 28 cents per share last year.

Adjusted net income came in at $80 million, or 38 cents per share, up from $70.1 million, or 33 cents per share a year earlier.

It says revenue in the quarter was $467.88 million, up by about $407,000 from last year.

Analysts had estimated 39 cents per share of adjusted income for Corus, with $462.5 million of revenue, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

The Toronto-based company owns the Global television network, specialty TV channels such as HGTV Canada, local radio stations and content production studios.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CJR.B)

The Canadian Press