57 Canadians confirmed dead in Ukrainian plane crash: Foreign Affairs Minister

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne now says 57 Canadians were killed in the Ukrainian plane crash in Iran.

Previously, the government said that number was at least 63.

The Ukraine International Airlines flight crashed after taking off from Tehran’s airport on Wednesday, killing everyone on board

On Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said intelligence indicates the plane was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile.

Trudeau added that it may have been “unintentional.”

The crash came just hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack against Iraqi military bases housing U.S. troops amid a confrontation with Washington over the U.S. drone strike that killed an Iranian Revolutionary Guard general last week.

The Canadian federal government has deployed a team of consular officials while the Transportation Safety Board says it is deploying two investigators to participate in the investigation into the cause of the crash.

Champagne says Iran has so far issued two visas for Canadian officials, and that the immediate priority is getting access to the country and ensuring a thorough and transparent investigation.

He says the government is also creating a task force of top public servants to make sure Canadian families affected by the crash get the support and information they need.

