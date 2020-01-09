Vigils held for plane crash victims and Iran releases report; In The News for Jan. 9

In The News is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to kickstart your day. Here is what’s on the radar of our editors for the morning of Jan. 9.

What we are watching in Canada …

OTTAWA — A vigil will be held this evening on Parliament Hill to remember the Canadian victims of the Iranian plane crash.

At least 63 Canadians were killed when the Ukrainian passenger jet crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran.

On Wednesday night, about 70 people gathered near the front steps of the Alberta legislature in the bitter cold to light candles, shed tears and remember the victims of the Iran plane crash.

Early reports suggest up to 30 of the Canadian victims were from Edmonton, stunning the small Iranian-Canadian community in the city.

In Toronto, about 150 people gathered in a room for a vigil, some holding photographs of lost loved ones.

People wept and shared their grief as they prepared to hear readings from the Qur’an.

—

Also this …

TEHRAN — Iran has released its initial report today into the plane crash that killed 176 passengers and crew, including 63 Canadians.

It says the crew of the Ukrainian jetliner never made a radio call for help.

The plane was trying to turn back to the airport when it crashed.

The report suggests a sudden emergency struck the Boeing 737 when it went down shortly after takeoff.

Investigators offered no immediate explanation for the disaster.

But their report confirms both of the black boxes had been recovered, though they suffered damage and some parts of their memory were lost.

—

ICYMI (in case you missed it) …

MONTREAL — In a split decision, Quebec’s Court of Appeal has thrown out a lower court ruling authorizing a $10 million class-action lawsuit brought against entertainment impresario Gilbert Rozon.

The founder of Just for Laughs had argued for the province’s highest court to overturn the decision allowing the action, by a group of female accusers who dubbed themselves “Les Courageuses,” to proceed.

Rozon, 65, denies the women’s allegations of harassment and sexual misconduct, which date between 1982 and 2016.

The accusations have not been tested by the courts.

Lawyers representing the women said in a statement they were disappointed with the ruling and would seek leave to appeal the matter to the Supreme Court of Canada.

Separately, Rozon is also facing criminal charges — one count of rape and one of indecent assault — for acts allegedly committed in 1980.

That trial will be held in June.

—

What we are watching in the U.S. …

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House will vote today on a measure limiting President Donald Trump’s ability to take military action against Iran.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the vote in a statement that described the killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani as provocative and disproportionate.

The Democratic war powers resolution seems certain to pass over solid Republican opposition in the House.

Many say there was no specific justification for Soleimani’s killing.

—

What we are watching in the rest of the world …

PERTH, Australia — People living in the path of wildfires in southeast Australia are being told to leave if they don’t intend to defend their homes.

Hot and windy conditions are forecast to escalate the danger of the next two days with temperatures in the mid-40s Celsius.

A climate monitoring official said an upcoming increase in rainfall wouldn’t be enough to snuff out the blazes anytime soon.

The wildfire crisis has claimed at 26 lives and destroyed more than two-thousand homes.

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Jan. 9, 2020.

The Canadian Press