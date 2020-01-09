More vigils to be held for Canadian victims of plane crash in Iran

Mourners will gather at more candlelight vigils across Canada on Thursday to grieve the 176 victims of a plane crash on the outskirts of Tehran.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said 138 of the 176 passengers aboard the Kyiv-bound plane had a connecting flight to Canada.

They included newlyweds, families and academics.

The plane went down early Wednesday morning, several minutes after taking off from Iran’s capital, for reasons that are yet unexplained.

Vigils are scheduled for Thursday evening at the North York Civic Centre, on Parliament Hill, and in Halifax.

Hundreds gathered across the country on Wednesday night to mourn in the bitter cold at the University of Toronto, as well as in Edmonton.

The crash is among the deadliest air disasters involving Canadians.