Loading articles...

More vigils to be held for Canadian victims of plane crash in Iran

Last Updated Jan 9, 2020 at 7:37 am EST

Mourners place candles and photographs during a vigil outside the Alberta Legislature Building in Edmonton on Jan. 8, 2020, for those who were among the 176 people who were killed when Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 crashed after takeoff near Tehran, Iran. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Codie McLachlan

Mourners will gather at more candlelight vigils across Canada on Thursday to grieve the 176 victims of a plane crash on the outskirts of Tehran.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said 138 of the 176 passengers aboard the Kyiv-bound plane had a connecting flight to Canada.

They included newlyweds, families and academics.

The plane went down early Wednesday morning, several minutes after taking off from Iran’s capital, for reasons that are yet unexplained.

Vigils are scheduled for Thursday evening at the North York Civic Centre, on Parliament Hill, and in Halifax.

Hundreds gathered across the country on Wednesday night to mourn in the bitter cold at the University of Toronto, as well as in Edmonton.

The crash is among the deadliest air disasters involving Canadians.

Related Stories

What we know about the Canadians killed in the Ukrainian plane crashStudents mourn classmates lost in Ukrainian plane crash63 Canadians killed in Ukrainian airliner crash near Tehran
|||
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Toronto Bound QEW approaching Northshore, the right lane is blocked with a stalled vehicle.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:39 AM
Southern Ontario is still under a Special Weather Statement re Friday to Sunday storm but Environment 🇨🇦 is breakin…
Latest Weather
Read more