Skate with the mayor, do the tango, and other fun weekend events

Last weekend was the first one of 2020, but it was more of a down time — to catch up on errands, clean the house, and other chores left pending from the holidays. This is the first weekend where you can actually have fun again just because you want to! Below are some events to help you plan the weekend. Have a good one, everyone.

Events

Toronto’s skate fest

What better way to kick-start 2020 than skating? Mayor John Tory and city councillors are hosting the Annual Mayor’s Skate Party at Kew Gardens this Sunday. Strap on those skates for an afternoon filled with music, hot beverages and a great time with family and friends. This place is wheelchair accessible and entry is free for people of all ages. They also have limited skate rentals for those who don’t own a pair.

Dance marathon

It takes two to tango and this would be the best place to do it. The ninth annual Toronto Tango Marathon will take place from Friday to Sunday. This event foot-tapping music by DJs, loads of dancing and good food to keep the spirits high and bringing in a culture of Argentine tango in Toronto.

Listen to the piano

Popular brewery hub and music hall Burdock in Toronto is hosting the fifth annual Piano Fest, which runs until Sunday. This festival will showcase 21 exclusive concerts of multiple genres ranging from pop, jazz, classical and the list goes on. The grand piano by Yamaha Canada Music is the most fascinating aspect of this music fest that brings all these artists under the same roof. Each of these concerts are scheduled for an hour and the tickets are priced at $8 to $15.

Winter theater festival

The theater festival that showcased hit TV series Kim’s Convenience back in 2011, is now back with its 13th edition. The Next Stage Theatre Festival, which is produced by Toronto Fringe is intriguing, independent and has a varied set of plays that would give the audience a fresh new perspective of theater. These plays are about 60 minutes long and come in a variety of genres from serious, comical or musicals, and tackles tough and hard-hitting topics like trauma, consumerism, body positivity, and feminism. The festival runs until Jan. 19.

Trivia-l escape

Christmas may be over, but are you ready to test your knowledge of your favourite classic holiday movies? Trivia Escape Rooms combines the excitement of showing off your detective skills and fun details of the movies. Teams are expected to find clues and solve puzzles by answering trivia questions. This could be a date night or just an enjoyable night with friends and family. It runs until Jan. 19.

Transit

Partial Line 1 closure

The service on Line 1 between Sheppard-Yonge and St. Clair stations will be suspended on Saturday and Sunday due to maintenance and track work. Shuttle buses and Wheel-Trans service will be available through the time of the closure.