The Latest: EU official to Iran: Avoid 'irreversible acts'

TEHRAN, Iran — A top European Union official is urging Iran’s president to avoid “irreversible acts” potentially fatal to the Iran nuclear deal aimed at preventing the country from developing nuclear weapons. The European Council president spoke with Iran’s president ahead of a meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers Friday to assess rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran. A European Council statement Thursday says Iran’s leader says his country wants to continue a “close co-operation” with the EU. After the U.S. killed Iran’s top general last week, Tehran announced it would no longer respect limits on how many centrifuges it can use to enrich uranium.

The Associated Press

