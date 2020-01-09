Loading articles...

Senators want to restore native plans to US national parks

BAR HARBOR, Maine — A pair of U.S. senators believes restoring native plants in national parks around the country could help beautify and improve some of America’s most beloved public places.

The effort is led by Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Democratic Sen. Maria Cantwell of Washington. They’ve called the bill the Native Plant Species Pilot Program Act and said it would encourage the National Park Service to increase use of native plant materials on land the service stewards.

The use of native plants would benefit wildlife, human health and the environment, Collins and Cantwell said. Collins said the proposal would be especially beneficial for Acadia National Park in Maine.

“Acadia’s native plant communities includes many species such as the blueberry barrens near the mountain summits, the towering white pines in older forests, and the cranberry bogs along Northeast Creek that contribute to Maine’s iconic landscape,” Collins said.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 22 minutes ago
Left lane open
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 03:28 PM
*Juicy Weekend Storm: While the timing/type of precipitation is yet to be determined, models are agreeing that the…
Latest Weather
Read more