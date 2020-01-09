Loading articles...

Reports say Ukrainian plane crash in Iran mistakenly hit by missile

Last Updated Jan 9, 2020 at 12:04 pm EST

Rescue workers inspect the scene where a Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, on Jan. 8, 2020. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ebrahim Noroozi

The British government says it is investigating “very concerning” reports about the crash of a Ukrainian airliner in Iran, amid speculation that the plane may have been hit by a missile.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office says “the reports we have seen are very concerning and we are urgently looking into them.”

Both Newsweek and CBS News are quoting unnamed U.S. government officials who say the plane was accidentally struck by an anti-aircraft missile system.

The Ukrainian International Airlines plane crashed Wednesday soon after takeoff from Tehran’s airport, killing all 176 people on board.

Ukrainian officials say they have several working theories, including a missile strike.

Johnson spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday and called for “a full, credible and transparent investigation into what happened,” Downing Street said.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 10:51 AM
EB 401 At Liverpool express, the left lane is blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:40 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Radar picture up to 8:29am Jan9. Some lake effect flurries for west end. Most of the GTA just increasing cloud. Milder t…
Latest Weather
Read more