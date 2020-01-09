Reports say Ukrainian plane crash in Iran mistakenly hit by missile

The British government says it is investigating “very concerning” reports about the crash of a Ukrainian airliner in Iran, amid speculation that the plane may have been hit by a missile.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office says “the reports we have seen are very concerning and we are urgently looking into them.”

Both Newsweek and CBS News are quoting unnamed U.S. government officials who say the plane was accidentally struck by an anti-aircraft missile system.

The Ukrainian International Airlines plane crashed Wednesday soon after takeoff from Tehran’s airport, killing all 176 people on board.

Ukrainian officials say they have several working theories, including a missile strike.

Johnson spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday and called for “a full, credible and transparent investigation into what happened,” Downing Street said.