Ontario's Catholic school teachers union, province head to the bargaining table

A photo of a student in a classroom. CITYNEWS

The union representing Ontario’s Catholic teachers will be at the bargaining table with the provincial government today.

It’s the first day of scheduled talks between the province and the Ontario English Catholic Teacher’s Association.

If the talks don’t go well today and tomorrow, the union has indicated it’s prepared to launch a work-to-rule campaign on Monday.

All the province’s teachers are in the middle of tense contract negotiations with the government.

