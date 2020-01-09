Loading articles...

Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano spews ash, glowing rock

MEXICO CITY — An explosion at the crater of Mexico’s Popocatepetl volcano hurled incandescent rock about a mile (1.6 kilometres) down its slopes Thursday.

The blast early also sent a column of ash 2 miles (3 kilometres) into the sky near the nation’s capital.

Mexico’s civil defence office said ash fell on four towns near the crater following the outburst.

The 17,797-foot (5,426-meter) volcano has been particularly active in recent months, several times spewing out sprays of hot rock and towering clouds of ash

Some 25 million people live within about 60 miles (100 kilometres) of the mountain’s crater.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 01:45 PM
CLEAR: EB 401 east of Kennedy collectors.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:40 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Radar picture up to 8:29am Jan9. Some lake effect flurries for west end. Most of the GTA just increasing cloud. Milder t…
Latest Weather
Read more