Loading articles...

Man dies of injuries suffered in Wasilla traffic crash

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A man has died of injuries suffered in a December traffic crash in Wasilla, police announced.

David Bybee, 73, of Anchorage, was injured in a collision at Mile 2 Knik-Goose Bay Road and Endeavor Road. The death is believed to be the 17th on Knik-Goose Bay Road in the past five years, Anchorage television station KTUU reported.

The state medical examiner on Tuesday informed Wasilla police that Bybee had died, said police spokeswoman Amanda Graham.

The driver of a second vehicle and five passengers were transported to Mat-Su Regional Hospital for treatment. Bybee and one of the passengers later were airlifted to Anchorage.

Wasilla police have issued no citations in the crash and continue to investigate.

State transportation officials have plans to repair and widen Knik-Goose Bay Road. Gov. Mike Dunleavy on Dec. 28 attended a community meeting in which residents called for safety measures on the road to be expedited.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 29 minutes ago
CLEAR: EB 401 at Liverpool express.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:40 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Radar picture up to 8:29am Jan9. Some lake effect flurries for west end. Most of the GTA just increasing cloud. Milder t…
Latest Weather
Read more