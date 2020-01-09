Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Man dies of injuries suffered in Wasilla traffic crash
by The Associated Press
Posted Jan 9, 2020 1:15 pm EST
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A man has died of injuries suffered in a December traffic crash in Wasilla, police announced.
David Bybee, 73, of Anchorage, was injured in a collision at Mile 2 Knik-Goose Bay Road and Endeavor Road. The death is believed to be the 17th on Knik-Goose Bay Road in the past five years, Anchorage television station KTUU reported.
The state medical examiner on Tuesday informed Wasilla police that Bybee had died, said police spokeswoman Amanda Graham.
The driver of a second vehicle and five passengers were transported to Mat-Su Regional Hospital for treatment. Bybee and one of the passengers later were airlifted to Anchorage.
Wasilla police have issued no citations in the crash and continue to investigate.
State transportation officials have plans to repair and widen Knik-Goose Bay Road. Gov. Mike Dunleavy on Dec. 28 attended a community meeting in which residents called for safety measures on the road to be expedited.