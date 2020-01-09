Bullet goes through window of home in Malvern area shooting

Toronto police are investigating after shots were fired in the Malvern area on Thursday night.

Officers responded to the Sewells Road and Empringham Drive for reports of the sound of multiple gunshots around 7:45 p.m.

Spent shell casings were found in the area and police say a bullet went through the window of a home. No injuries were reported.

Two men were seen leaving the area in a white sedan.

No suspect information is available at this time and an investigation is ongoing.