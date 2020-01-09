Police investigating two separate shootings in Jane and Finch area, no injuries

Toronto Police are investigating two separate shootings in the Jane and Finch area on Thursday night.

Officers responded to a shooting in the Sheppard Avenue and Lomar Drive area just before 11 p.m.

Multiple gunshots were reported and bullets entered a home and bullet holes were found in a car.

Police say officers have “located evidence” and are investigating.

Shortly thereafter officers attended another shooting call several blocks north, in the Turf Grassway and Jane Street area.

Police say multiple shots were heard and a bullet entered a home, but no injuries have been reported.

There is no word on whether the shootings are connected at this time.

NOTE: This story has been corrected to reflect the correct times of each shooting call. A previous version had the order reversed.