European legal experts eye Poland's new law limiting judges
by The Associated Press
Posted Jan 9, 2020 5:49 am EST
WARSAW, Poland — Law experts are holding talks in Poland on a controversial draft law that would give politicians the power to fire or fine judges in defiance of Europe’s principle of judicial independence.
Three members of the Venice Commission of the Council of Europe were meeting Thursday with Poland’s Senate speaker, Tomasz Grodzki, who is critical of the law and has invited the commission to opine it.
Proposed by Poland’s right-wing government, the law was adopted by the lawmakers last month but still needs approval from the Senate, where the opposition has a slim majority, including the speaker.
The Senate is to take it on in mid-January and Grodzki has suggested it could reject the bill or send it back to the lower hose for improvement.
The European Union has urged Polish authorities to suspend the bill, but the government argues it need to bring order to what it claims is a “chaotic” justice system.