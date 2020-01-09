Loading articles...

Delaware: 1 dead, 5 hurt in collision of car and school bus

WILMINGTON, Del. — A 16-year-old girl was killed and three other girls with her in a car were injured in a collision with a school bus in Delaware on Thursday, authorities said.

Police said two 10-year-old boys on the bus also were injured and taken to a children’s hospital in stable condition.

New Castle County Police responded to the crash scene around 3:40 p.m. and found a bus and a grey Chevrolet had collided, The News Journal of Wilmington reported Thursday. The bus had about 20 students on board, according to police.

Police said four 16-year-old girls were in the Chevrolet, one of whom was pronounced dead at the scene. The other three were taken to the hospital, where one girl is in serious condition and the other two are stable, police said.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR - EB 409 east of Martin Grove.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:56 PM
Retweeted @ECCCWeatherON: Hazardous Weather Outlook for Ontario valid for Saturday and Sunday. A complex winter storm is coming this weekend. Stay…
Latest Weather
Read more