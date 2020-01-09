Loading articles...

Ballot group turns in signatures for elections proposal

JUNEAU, Alaska — Backers of a proposed ballot initiative aimed at overhauling elections in Alaska have turned in signatures seeking to qualify the measure for this year’s ballot.

The group Alaskans for Better Elections said Thursday it had submitted to the Division of Elections more than 41,000 signatures. The group said it was required to gather just over 28,000 qualified signatures.

The proposal calls for open primaries, with a single primary ballot, and allowing for rank-choice voting in general elections. It also seeks to strengthen reporting requirements for certain political contributions.

A ruling by Superior Court Judge Yvonne Lamoureux in October allowed the group to begin signature gathering after Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer denied the initiative application. Meyer said he based his decision on a Department of Law review that concluded the measure violated a single-subject rule. Lamoureux found it did not.

That case has been appealed but Jason Grenn, a sponsor of the measure, said supporters are moving forward.

The Associated Press

