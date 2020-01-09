Loading articles...

Anchorage police arrest suspects in Kodiak home invasion

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Two people sought in a Kodiak assault inside a home have been arrested in Anchorage, Alaska State Troopers announced.

Anchorage police on Wednesday afternoon arrested Benjamin Bodi, 37, and Summer Suydam, 39, of Kodiak

A judge issued warrants for the arrests of Bodi and Suydam after an assault inside a Kodiak man’s home by two masked intruders.

The victim and another person arrived at the man’s home shortly before 4 p.m. Dec. 31 and saw that the door had been pried open, troopers said. The man entered and was struck with the butt of a rifle by one of the intruders.

A struggle over the rifle ensued. The rifle fired and the two people in masks fled, troopers said.

Trooper investigators identified Bodi and Suydam as the suspects and learned they had left Kodiak by ferry Jan. 1.

Bodi is charged with attempted murder, robbery, assault and burglary. Suydam is charged with robbery, assault, burglary and violating conditions of released.

Bodi and Suydam are jailed in Anchorage. Online court documents do not list their attorneys.

The Associated Press

