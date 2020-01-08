Loading articles...

Winning $70M Lotto Max ticket sold in Ontario

Last Updated Jan 8, 2020 at 7:12 am EST

A woman makes a purchase at downtown Toronto lottery kiosk. CITYNEWS

Lottery ticket scanners across the country will be getting a workout Wednesday, after last night’s buzz-worthy Lotto Max draw.

According to Loto-Quebec, one winning ticket worth $70 million was sold somewhere in Ontario.

Tickets for 19 Maxmillion prizes were also given away.

The $70-million prize would be the largest jackpot ever awarded in Canada if the winner comes forward.

Friday’s Lotto Max jackpot drops to $33 million.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 48 minutes ago
WB 403 west of Mavis, the three left lanes are blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 8 minutes ago
Flurries at times and falling temperatures today (Jan 8) @jilltaylor680 says we’ll also have blowing snow with gust…
Latest Weather
Read more