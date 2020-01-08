Winning $70M Lotto Max ticket sold in Ontario

Lottery ticket scanners across the country will be getting a workout Wednesday, after last night’s buzz-worthy Lotto Max draw.

According to Loto-Quebec, one winning ticket worth $70 million was sold somewhere in Ontario.

Tickets for 19 Maxmillion prizes were also given away.

The $70-million prize would be the largest jackpot ever awarded in Canada if the winner comes forward.

Friday’s Lotto Max jackpot drops to $33 million.