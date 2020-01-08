The latest on the Ukranian plane crash in Iran that killed 176 people

The latest on the Ukranian plane crash that killed 176 people, including 66 Canadians, in Iran:

7:15 a.m.

Global Affairs Canada is warning against any non-essential travel to Iran “due to the volatile security situation, the regional threat of terrorism and the risk of arbitrary detention.”

The agency said Canadians, particularly those holding dual Canadian-Iranian citizenship, were at risk of being arbitrarily questioned, arrested and detained.

“Iran does not recognize dual nationality and Canada will not be granted consular access to dual Canadian-Iranian citizens,” Global Affairs said. “Canadian-Iranian dual citizens should carefully consider the risks of travelling to Iran.”

7:30 a.m.

Boeing has issued a statement expressing sympathy for the casualties of a plane crash in Tehran and their families, calling it a “tragic event.”

Iranian officials have said they suspect a mechanical issue brought down the 3 1/2-year-old Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

“We are in contact with our airline customer and stand by them in this difficult time,” Boeing said. “We are ready to assist in any way needed.

The Canadian Press