Teacher pleads guilty to filming students in school bathroom
by The Associated Press
Posted Jan 8, 2020 12:46 pm EST
MURRAY, Ky. — A former teacher at a Kentucky high school admitted to filming students in a bathroom.
Mark Allen Boggess, 54, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Calloway Circuit Court to eight counts of possessing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and eight counts of voyeurism, the Murray Ledger & Times reported.
Police arrested Boggess last year after staff at Murray High School reported finding a recording device set up in the bathroom of the nurse’s station. Police said the video recorder captured the person putting the device in place.
A warrant indicated that multiple students appeared on videos that were recorded.
Boggess, a teacher and track coach at the school, resigned after his arrest.
He faces up to 10 years in prison on the charges. Sentencing was set for March 19.
