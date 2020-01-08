Loading articles...

Taxi driver stabbed in North York: police

Last Updated Jan 8, 2020 at 10:42 pm EST

A Toronto police cruiser seen in an undated file photo.

Police say a taxi driver was stabbed in the area of Yonge Street and York Mills Road on Wednesday night.

Officers responded to a call for a stabbing in the North York area around 9:20 p.m., possibly over a fare dispute.

The suspect reportedly then entered a mall still armed with a knife.

Paramedics say the driver’s injuries are serious but not life threatening.

Officers are on scene and searching the area.

More to come

 

||
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 10:36 PM
Stalled vehicle blocking two left lanes westbound 401 at the 412. Delays.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:28 PM
*Juicy Weekend Storm: While the timing/type of precipitation is yet to be determined, models are agreeing that the…
Latest Weather
Read more