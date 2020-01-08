Taxi driver stabbed in North York: police

Police say a taxi driver was stabbed in the area of Yonge Street and York Mills Road on Wednesday night.

Officers responded to a call for a stabbing in the North York area around 9:20 p.m., possibly over a fare dispute.

The suspect reportedly then entered a mall still armed with a knife.

Paramedics say the driver’s injuries are serious but not life threatening.

Officers are on scene and searching the area.

More to come