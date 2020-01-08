Takata recall of 10M inflators could be last of air bag saga

DETROIT — Takata is recalling 10 million more front air bag inflators sold to 14 different automakers because they can explode with too much force and hurl shrapnel.

The recall is the last one the bankrupt company agreed to in a 2015 settlement with the U.S. safety regulators. It could bring to a close the largest series of recalls in U.S. history.

The 10 million inflators are part of the approximately 70 million in the U.S. that Takata was to recall as part of the agreement with National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Vehicles made by Audi, BMW, Honda, Daimler Vans, Fiat Chrysler, Ferrari, Ford, General Motors, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Subaru, Toyota and Volkswagen are affected.

Automakers will determine what models are affected and launch their own recalls. Some already have made the announcements.

The recalled inflators were used to replace dangerous ones made by Takata until a permanent remedy could be developed.

Takata used ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion to inflate air bags. The chemical can deteriorate over time when exposed to high heat and humidity and burn too fast, blowing apart a metal canister and hurling shrapnel.

Permanent replacements don’t use ammonium nitrate.

Tom Krisher, The Associated Press