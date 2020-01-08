Loading articles...

2 rockets strike Baghdad's green zone, reports say

Diana Pereira, 680News and CityNews

Multiple media outlets are reporting that two rockets have landed in or near Baghdad’s green zone.

The green zone houses the U.S. embassy and Iraq’e government centre.

Warning sirens could reportedly be heard in Iraq’s capital before the explosions.

There has been no word on injuries.

More to come

