QuickList: Deadly plane crashes involving Canadians

Wednesday’s crash of a Ukrainian International Airlines passenger jet was one of the deadliest ever for Canadians, claiming at least 63 lives. A look at some of the worst civil aviation disasters involving Canadian casualties:

Jan. 8, 2020: Ukrainian International Airlines Flight 752 bound for Kyiv crashes shortly after takeoff in Tehran, Iran, killing all 176 on board, including 63 Canadians.

March 10, 2019: Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashes shortly after takeoff from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, killing all 157 on board, including 18 Canadians.

May 19, 2016: EgyptAir Flight 804 en route from Paris to Cairo with 66 people aboard veers wildly in flight and crashes into the Mediterranean Sea, leaving two Canadians dead.

March 8, 2014: Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 disappears while travelling from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, with two Canadians among the 239 occupants presumed dead.

July 24, 2014: Air Algerie Flight 5017 en route from Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso to Algiers, Algeria, crashes in Gossi, Mali, killing 116 people, including five Canadian citizens and six permanent residents, all from Quebec.

July 17, 2014: One Canadian is among 283 passengers and 15 crew members killed when Malaysia Airlines Flight 17, heading from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, is shot down while flying over eastern Ukraine.

June 1, 2009: Air France Flight 443 heading from Rio de Janeiro to Paris crashes into the Atlantic Ocean, killing all 228 occupants, including one Canadian.

Oct. 31, 1999: EgyptAir Flight 990 from Los Angeles to Cairo with a stop in New York City crashes about 100 kilometres south of Nantucket, Mass., killing all 217 aboard, including 22 Canadians.

Sept. 2, 1998: Swissair Flight 111 crashes off Nova Scotia, killing all 229 aboard, including four Canadians.

Sept. 26, 1997: Garuda Indonesia Flight 152 heading from Jakarta to Medan, Indonesia crashes, killing all 234 people on board including two Canadians.

Dec. 21, 1988: Pan-Am Flight 103, travelling from Frankfurt to Detroit with stops in London and New York City, crashes in Lockerbie, Scotland after a bomb explodes, killing 259 people on board, including three Canadians, as well as 11 people on the ground.

June 23, 1985: Air India Flight 182, headed to London from Toronto after a stop in Montreal, crashes off the coast of Ireland after a bomb explodes, killing all 329 people on board, including 268 Canadian citizens.

Sept. 1, 1983: Korean Air Flight 007, heading from New York City to Seoul, South Korea via Anchorage, Alaska, is shot down by Soviet fighter jets, killing 269 passengers and crew, including nine Canadians.

Aug. 19, 1980: One Canadian was killed when fire spread through Saudia Flight 163 from Karachi, Pakistan en route to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The plane made an emergency landing in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia but all 301 people aboard died of smoke inhalation.

Feb. 11, 1978: Pacific Western Airlines Flight 314 from Edmonton to Castlegar, B.C., crashes near Cranbook, B.C., killing four crew and 38 passengers. Seven people survived the crash.

July 5, 1970: Air Canada Flight 621 crashes near Toronto, killing all 109 aboard the Montreal-Toronto-Los Angeles flight.

July 8, 1965: Canadian Pacific Airlines Flight 21 from Vancouver to Whitehorse crashes near 100 Mile House, B.C., killing all 52 aboard.

Nov. 29, 1963: Trans-Canada Air Lines Flight 831 crashes near Ste-Therese-de-Blainville, Que., killing all 118 aboard. Most passengers on the Montreal-Toronto flight were Toronto residents.

Aug. 11, 1957: Maritime Central Airways Flight 315 from London, England to Toronto crashes near Issoudun, Que., killing all 79 aboard.

Dec. 9, 1956: Trans-Canada Air Lines Flight 810 crashes near Chilliwack, B.C., killing all 62 aboard.

April 8, 1954: Trans-Canada Airlines plane collides with RCAF Harvard over Moose Jaw, Sask., killing all 35 aboard and one on the ground.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Jan. 8, 2020.

The Canadian Press