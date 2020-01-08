Police release video of vehicle involved in fatal Jarvis and Gerrard hit-and-run

Toronto police have released a video clip of a suspect vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run at Jarvis and Gerrard Streets.

A 65-year-old man was struck by a vehicle in the area just before 11 p.m. on Saturday.

He was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition and was pronounced dead shortly after.

The driver of the vehicle involved did not remain on scene.

Police say they have spent several hours canvassing for video footage or photos at dozens of addresses along Jarvis Street and the surrounding areas and have now released a security video clip of the suspect vehicle believed to be involved.

Investigators believe the vehicle is a dark coloured SUV, similar to a 2011-2017 Porsche Cayenne and it should have damage to the front right side. It was travelling north on Jarvis Street in the right curb lane north of Dundas Street East.

Police are urging the driver to seek legal advice and turn themselves in.

Anyone with dashcam footage of the area at the time the collision took place is being asked to contact police.