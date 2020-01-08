Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Police: Girlfriend assaulted after complaining of man's gas
by The Associated Press
Posted Jan 8, 2020 2:09 pm EST
WICHITA FALLS, Texas — A Texas man accused of choking and headbutting his girlfriend because she complained about the smell of his flatulence has been jailed on an assault charge, police said.
Officers in Wichita Falls, Texas, responded to a home on Sunday afternoon following a report that Christopher Ragsdale had assaulted his girlfriend, police said in a probable cause affidavit.
“She told Christopher that his fart smelled horrible and he got mad and grabbed her by the hair and pulled her to the ground,” the affidavit said, adding that the woman told police that Ragsdale choked and headbutted her. The incident occurred at a friend’s house, and that friend called police, the affidavit said.
Ragsdale remained jailed Wednesday on a complaint of assault family violence. Jail records do not list an attorney who might speak on his behalf.